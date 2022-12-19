Bill Few Associates Inc. Purchases 554 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Dominion Energy makes up approximately 1.8% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of D. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.08.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE D traded up $0.60 on Monday, reaching $59.22. The company had a trading volume of 46,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,968,378. The firm has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.70%.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

