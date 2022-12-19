Bill Few Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bill Few Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.97. 81,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,241,939. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $60.86 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The company has a market capitalization of $157.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $1,742,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,189,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $1,742,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,189,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,160 shares of company stock valued at $6,671,443 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Articles

