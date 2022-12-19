Bill Few Associates Inc. Takes Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth approximately $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in EQT by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,493,000 after buying an additional 4,423,003 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its position in EQT by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 8,950,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $307,970,000 after buying an additional 3,975,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after buying an additional 6,319,457 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP raised its position in shares of EQT by 24.4% during the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 5,918,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $203,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EQT shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EQT from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on EQT in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.65.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.36. 33,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,607,148. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $51.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $4,104,433.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 297,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,373,049.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

