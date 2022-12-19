Binance USD Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges (BUSD)

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion and $4.28 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Binance USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00006014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Binance USD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $852.60 or 0.05129910 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.22 or 0.00488667 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,812.17 or 0.28953761 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD’s genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 18,339,816,742 tokens. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Binance USD’s official website is www.binance.com/en/busd. The official message board for Binance USD is coinmarketcap.com/community/profile/busd.

Binance USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD.As of September 12, 2019, BUSD has been available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX, and on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB, XRP and more to come.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.