Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the November 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Bioasis Technologies Stock Down 15.7 %

OTCMKTS BIOAF opened at $0.04 on Monday. Bioasis Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.13.

Get Bioasis Technologies alerts:

Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter.

About Bioasis Technologies

Bioasis Technologies Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of products for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological diseases and disorders. It is developing xB3, a platform technology for the transport of therapeutic agents across the blood-brain barrier (BBB); and the treatment of central nervous system disorders (CNS), including brain cancers, and metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bioasis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioasis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.