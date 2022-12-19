BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $239.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $168.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a market perform rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $208.69.

BioNTech stock opened at $175.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.54 and its 200-day moving average is $150.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.37. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $117.08 and a 1 year high of $302.34. The company has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.16.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $7.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $3.38. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.72% and a return on equity of 66.45%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $14.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BioNTech will post 35.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in BioNTech by 714.3% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,378,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,508,000 after buying an additional 3,840,388 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,490,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,228,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,687 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,262,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,910,000 after purchasing an additional 518,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 603.3% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 402,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,606,000 after purchasing an additional 345,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

