Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Hits Market Capitalization of $233.87 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 19th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.35 or 0.00079824 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $233.87 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.14 or 0.00257878 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00052635 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003063 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.