Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Hits $13.10

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $229.41 million and $2.89 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.10 or 0.00078967 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00257804 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00050977 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003063 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

