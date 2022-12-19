Bitcoin Gold One Day Volume Reaches $2.55 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $236.60 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for $13.51 or 0.00080759 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00264129 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00051397 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003063 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

