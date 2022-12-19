BitDAO (BIT) Price Down 8.9% This Week

BitDAO (BIT) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 19th. BitDAO has a market capitalization of $848.07 million and approximately $5.90 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitDAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitDAO has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitDAO Profile

BitDAO was first traded on August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. BitDAO’s official website is www.bitdao.io. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitDAO’s official message board is medium.com/bitdao.

BitDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world's largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

