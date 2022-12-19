BitDAO Trading 6.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Over the last seven days, BitDAO has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. BitDAO has a total market cap of $846.27 million and approximately $5.83 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitDAO token can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001694 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitDAO Token Profile

BitDAO launched on August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. The official message board for BitDAO is medium.com/bitdao. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitDAO is www.bitdao.io.

BitDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world's largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

