BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) EVP Scott Kessler Sells 13,360 Shares

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $920,236.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,946 shares in the company, valued at $7,779,720.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSE BJ traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.96. 1,417,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,889,526. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $80.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.41.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,536.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,723.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 292.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ)
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
- Four Profitable RV Stocks To Ride Out Recession
- Can Boeing Stock Soar in 2023?
- How Do Chipmakers Stack Up When It Comes To Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.