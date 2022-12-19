BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) EVP Scott Kessler Sells 13,360 Shares

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $920,236.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,946 shares in the company, valued at $7,779,720.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE BJ traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.96. 1,417,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,889,526. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $80.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,536.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,723.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 292.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

