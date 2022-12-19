Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group trimmed its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,936 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BX. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth about $352,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Blackstone by 2.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Down 1.3 %

BX traded down $0.96 on Monday, reaching $74.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,878,177. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.75 and a 1 year high of $138.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.25 and its 200 day moving average is $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 101.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 20,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,545,239 shares of company stock worth $257,780,080. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BX. Barclays reduced their price target on Blackstone from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $109.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.23.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.