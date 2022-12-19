Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Shares Down 8.3%

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) shares were down 8.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.72 and last traded at $11.72. Approximately 16,189 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,176,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BLNK shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Blink Charging to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Blink Charging to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Blink Charging Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.19 million, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 3.00.

Insider Transactions at Blink Charging

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blink Charging

In related news, General Counsel Aviv Hillo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $184,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 105,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,729.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Blink Charging by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 8,044 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Blink Charging by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,177,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,585,000 after buying an additional 282,801 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Blink Charging by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in Blink Charging by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 17,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the period. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blink Charging

(Get Rating)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.