BNB (BNB) One Day Volume Hits $841.27 Million

BNB (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $248.22 or 0.01483055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BNB has traded 12% lower against the dollar. BNB has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion and $841.27 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,966,946 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

