BNB Market Capitalization Tops $39.66 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One BNB coin can currently be bought for about $247.94 or 0.01483727 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BNB has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion and $758.46 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About BNB

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,966,882 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 159,966,946.43238816 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 247.0716426 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1157 active market(s) with $784,793,788.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.