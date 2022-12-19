BNC Wealth Management LLC Sells 161 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

BNC Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VAW. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 17,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VAW traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $171.47. The company had a trading volume of 735 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,053. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $146.72 and a 52-week high of $201.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.12.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

