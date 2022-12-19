BNC Wealth Management LLC Sells 280 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

BNC Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 403.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 4,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 10,020.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Performance

NYSE:GRMN traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $91.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,775. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.96. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $76.37 and a 1 year high of $138.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.29.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 17.13%. Equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,309,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GRMN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.40.

Garmin Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Stories

