BNC Wealth Management LLC Sells 325 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

BNC Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 25,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 193.5% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 23.8% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 12.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,135,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 31.6% in the third quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.60.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

PH stock traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $288.12. 3,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,358. The firm has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.34. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.36%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

