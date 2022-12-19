BNC Wealth Management LLC Sells 668 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

BNC Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,835 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.3% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $2,717,000. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $2,323,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 333.2% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,604 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Performance
Visa stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $207.10. The company had a trading volume of 29,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,635,614. The firm has a market cap of $390.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.74 and a 200 day moving average of $202.08.
Visa Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.
Visa announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 3rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.69.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
