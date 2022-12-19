Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Shares Gap Up to $4.35

Shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.35, but opened at $4.51. Borr Drilling shares last traded at $4.49, with a volume of 2,178 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BORR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Borr Drilling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. DNB Markets initiated coverage on shares of Borr Drilling in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Borr Drilling Trading Up 2.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $678.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 3.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Borr Drilling

About Borr Drilling

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Borr Drilling by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 107,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 33,225 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Borr Drilling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Borr Drilling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $552,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Borr Drilling by 3,450.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,059,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 1,029,768 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Borr Drilling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000.

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

