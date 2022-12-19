Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Shares Gap Up to $4.35

Shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.35, but opened at $4.51. Borr Drilling shares last traded at $4.49, with a volume of 2,178 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BORR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Borr Drilling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. DNB Markets initiated coverage on shares of Borr Drilling in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Borr Drilling Trading Up 2.3 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $678.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 3.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Borr Drilling
About Borr Drilling
Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Borr Drilling (BORR)
- Four Profitable RV Stocks To Ride Out Recession
- Can Boeing Stock Soar in 2023?
- How Do Chipmakers Stack Up When It Comes To Growth?
- Is AMC Entertainment Stock Worth Taking Down Here?
- Is it Time to Take a Bite into Domino’s Pizza?
Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.