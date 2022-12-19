BOX (NYSE:BOX) PT Raised to $39.00

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.84% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on BOX in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BOX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BOX in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BOX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.78.
BOX Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of BOX stock opened at $31.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -284.00 and a beta of 1.14. BOX has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $33.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.40.
Insider Buying and Selling at BOX
Institutional Trading of BOX
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of BOX by 61.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in BOX during the second quarter worth about $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BOX during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BOX by 118.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.
BOX Company Profile
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BOX (BOX)
- Can Boeing Stock Soar in 2023?
- How Do Chipmakers Stack Up When It Comes To Growth?
- Is AMC Entertainment Stock Worth Taking Down Here?
- Is it Time to Take a Bite into Domino’s Pizza?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.