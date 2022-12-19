Brave Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 47,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 41,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $128,130.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,266.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,382. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NEM opened at $46.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.48. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 174.60%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.56.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

