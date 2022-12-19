Brave Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,562,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 20,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.8 %

YUM opened at $129.37 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $139.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.28.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, September 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.60.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.