Brave Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $12.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.38.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on F. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

