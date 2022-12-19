Brave Asset Management Inc. Has $565,000 Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Brave Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 475,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,789,000 after purchasing an additional 18,726 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 16,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 63,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $94.96 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The stock has a market cap of $56.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.14 and a 200-day moving average of $85.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 38.45%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.67.

In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

