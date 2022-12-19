BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.30

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 1900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup cut BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BRF from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.45.

BRF Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRF

BRF ( NYSE:BRFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). BRF had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Brf S.A. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in BRF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,333,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,895,000 after buying an additional 72,611 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd boosted its stake in BRF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 6,769,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in BRF by 2,443.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,670,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after buying an additional 5,447,910 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 132.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,606,000 after buying an additional 2,961,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in BRF by 421.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,018,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

About BRF

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

Featured Stories

