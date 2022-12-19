Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LLY opened at $360.60 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $231.87 and a 1-year high of $375.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $355.49 and a 200 day moving average of $329.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.03, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 620,386 shares of company stock valued at $212,234,083. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.43.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

