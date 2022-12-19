Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial accounts for about 1.6% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 172,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after acquiring an additional 46,477 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,356,000. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFC stock opened at $41.30 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.08 and a 200 day moving average of $46.51.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TFC shares. Piper Sandler raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.97.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

