Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Has $2.77 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,380 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in Walmart by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of WMT opened at $143.20 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.60 and a 200 day moving average of $134.28. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $386.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 873,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total transaction of $128,733,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 270,872,130 shares in the company, valued at $39,942,804,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,049,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,978.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 873,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total value of $128,733,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,872,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,942,804,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,481,902 shares of company stock worth $1,262,523,346 in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen increased their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.26.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.