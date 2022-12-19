Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lowered its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 18,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Options Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on 3M to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.57.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $121.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $67.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. 3M has a 1-year low of $107.07 and a 1-year high of $181.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.24 and its 200 day moving average is $128.38.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

