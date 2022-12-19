Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 291,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 62,363 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 1.4% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $20,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.6 %
NYSE BMY traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.96. The company had a trading volume of 100,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,241,939. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $60.86 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The company has a market capitalization of $157.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.44 and its 200 day moving average is $74.33.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.
Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb
In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $1,742,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,189,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,160 shares of company stock worth $6,671,443. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMY. Berenberg Bank lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.
