Brokerages Set F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Price Target at $15.00

Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.30.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FNB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of F.N.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

F.N.B. Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $12.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average is $12.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.08. F.N.B. has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $14.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $379.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

Insider Transactions at F.N.B.

In related news, Director David J. Malone sold 29,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $401,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,779.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F.N.B.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in F.N.B. by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,996,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,158,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,721,000 after buying an additional 3,125,650 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,655,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,666,000 after buying an additional 1,330,992 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,612,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,793,000. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Featured Articles

