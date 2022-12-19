Brokerages Set Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Target Price at $1,337.00

Shares of Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,337.00.

PGPHF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Partners Group from CHF 990 to CHF 1,050 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Partners Group in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Baader Bank upgraded Partners Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Partners Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PGPHF opened at $879.75 on Monday. Partners Group has a 52 week low of $753.75 and a 52 week high of $1,714.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $922.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $942.94.

Partners Group Company Profile

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

