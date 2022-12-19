Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,557,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,552 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $91,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 884.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

NYSE BIP traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $31.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,125. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $31.81 and a twelve month high of $46.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 123.12 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.24.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.55). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 553.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.