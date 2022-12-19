BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Short Interest Down 15.9% in November

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the November 15th total of 73,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BSRTF opened at $13.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.19. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $22.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BSRTF. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$20.75 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Featured Stories

