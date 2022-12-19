Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.44.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Bureau Veritas from €24.00 ($25.26) to €23.00 ($24.21) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bureau Veritas from €23.50 ($24.74) to €24.00 ($25.26) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

Bureau Veritas Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BVRDF opened at $26.12 on Monday. Bureau Veritas has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $33.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.39.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in the inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory benchmarks or volunteers, as well as issues compliance reports.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.