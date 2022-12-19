Business Platform Tomato Coin Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $120.67 Million (BPTC)

Business Platform Tomato Coin (BPTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 19th. One Business Platform Tomato Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0439 or 0.00000263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Business Platform Tomato Coin has a market capitalization of $120.67 million and approximately $38.38 million worth of Business Platform Tomato Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Business Platform Tomato Coin has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $869.94 or 0.05205186 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.52 or 0.00487742 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,829.87 or 0.28898956 BTC.

Business Platform Tomato Coin Profile

Business Platform Tomato Coin was first traded on November 1st, 2019. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s total supply is 2,949,642,995 tokens. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official Twitter account is @bptc_tomato. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official website is bptckr.com. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official message board is blog.naver.com/swmake2020.

Business Platform Tomato Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BPTC, launched by SoftwareMake Co., Ltd., a 20-year history of IT, is a coin that pursues the growth of the sharing economy by creating a free market economy, business-to-business transactions, and a corresponding distribution environment. An infrastructure that can be used in real life has been established with a safe virtual currency optimized for use in any environment, and we will become a BPTC responsible for the future distribution economy.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Business Platform Tomato Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

