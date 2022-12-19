Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Short Interest Update

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the November 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 355,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Cabot Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CBT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.01. 422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,951. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.65. Cabot has a 52-week low of $51.09 and a 52-week high of $78.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.03.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 4.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Cabot Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBT. StockNews.com began coverage on Cabot in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabot

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cabot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cabot by 1,005.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Cabot by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Cabot by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Cabot by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

See Also

