Calavo Growers (CVGW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th.
Calavo Growers Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CVGW opened at $32.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.27 million, a PE ratio of -36.61 and a beta of 0.64. Calavo Growers has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25.
Calavo Growers Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is currently -127.78%.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calavo Growers
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVGW. FMR LLC increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 17.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 47.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on Calavo Growers to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.
About Calavo Growers
Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calavo Growers (CVGW)
- How Do Chipmakers Stack Up When It Comes To Growth?
- Is AMC Entertainment Stock Worth Taking Down Here?
- Is it Time to Take a Bite into Domino’s Pizza?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.