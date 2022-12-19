Calavo Growers (CVGW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th.

Calavo Growers Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CVGW opened at $32.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.27 million, a PE ratio of -36.61 and a beta of 0.64. Calavo Growers has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Calavo Growers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is currently -127.78%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calavo Growers

In other news, Director James D. Helin sold 2,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,048. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Steve Hollister acquired 1,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $31,670.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,633.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James D. Helin sold 2,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,314 shares in the company, valued at $842,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVGW. FMR LLC increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 17.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 47.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on Calavo Growers to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

