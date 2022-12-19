Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Trading 4.2% Higher

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.73 and last traded at $34.32. Approximately 1,575 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 106,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CVGW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens dropped their target price on Calavo Growers to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Calavo Growers Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $607.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.61 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.65.

Calavo Growers Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Calavo Growers

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -127.78%.

In other Calavo Growers news, Director Steve Hollister bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $31,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,633.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James D. Helin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,048. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve Hollister acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $31,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,633.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calavo Growers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,382,000 after buying an additional 15,751 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,445,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,678,000 after acquiring an additional 160,709 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,197,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,980,000 after acquiring an additional 85,120 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,722,000 after acquiring an additional 11,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 0.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 620,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,621,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

Further Reading

