Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

CAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Caleres from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Caleres in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, CL King dropped their target price on shares of Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres Stock Down 2.7 %

CAL opened at $19.62 on Thursday. Caleres has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $31.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.69.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $798.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.94 million. Caleres had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 48.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $133,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,129.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $133,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,129.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $207,361.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,919,464.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,520 shares of company stock valued at $692,710 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caleres

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $519,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 520,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,608,000 after buying an additional 38,540 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 878,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,302,000 after buying an additional 35,937 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caleres Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.