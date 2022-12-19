Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Shares Gap Up to $1.21

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.21, but opened at $1.26. Cano Health shares last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 40,441 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cano Health from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cano Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.07. The company has a market cap of $632.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.
Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.
