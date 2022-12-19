Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Shares Gap Up to $1.21

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.21, but opened at $1.26. Cano Health shares last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 40,441 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cano Health from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cano Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.07. The company has a market cap of $632.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cano Health by 3.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,162,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,380 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cano Health by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,729,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,831,000 after purchasing an additional 593,721 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its holdings in Cano Health by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,025,000 after purchasing an additional 215,808 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cano Health by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 10,008,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cano Health by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,398,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,490,000 after purchasing an additional 841,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

