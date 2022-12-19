Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Shares Bought by Financial Council Asset Management Inc

Financial Council Asset Management Inc increased its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 355,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,288 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF accounts for approximately 7.7% of Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Financial Council Asset Management Inc owned approximately 1.20% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $6,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CGGO traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $21.15. 1,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,795. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.43 and its 200-day moving average is $20.57. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $18.23 and a 1-year high of $25.25.

