CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,700 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the November 15th total of 1,254,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 55.4 days.

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Stock Performance

ACDSF opened at $2.04 on Monday. CapitaLand Ascendas REIT has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.00.

About CapitaLand Ascendas REIT

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (Ascendas Reit) is Singapore's first and largest listed business space and industrial real estate investment trust. It was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) in November 2002. As at 31 December 2020, Ascendas Reit's investment properties under management stood at S$13.7 billion.

