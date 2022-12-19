CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,700 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the November 15th total of 1,254,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 55.4 days.
CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Stock Performance
ACDSF opened at $2.04 on Monday. CapitaLand Ascendas REIT has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.00.
About CapitaLand Ascendas REIT
