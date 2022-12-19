Cardano Tops One Day Volume of $155.72 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001578 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $9.10 billion and approximately $155.72 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,185.56 or 0.07088770 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00031721 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00071320 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00053222 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001103 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00008090 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00022135 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,267,420,270 coins and its circulating supply is 34,485,280,188 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

