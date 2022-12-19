Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $286.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $265.29.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $240.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.81. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $170.82 and a 1 year high of $249.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 13.73%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $6,025,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,224,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Featured Articles

