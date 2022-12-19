Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Reduces Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,305 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 121,058 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $49,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,886,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,087 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,222,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,066,081,000 after acquiring an additional 166,025 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 3.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,375,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,573,016,000 after acquiring an additional 223,054 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,585,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,191,205,000 after acquiring an additional 107,715 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,386,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,049,468,000 after purchasing an additional 128,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $1.41 on Monday, reaching $208.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,133. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.81. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.70 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $128.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark reduced their price target on Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.28.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

