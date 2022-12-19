CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.09

Shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $10.09, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRPC. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Myriad Asset Management US LP acquired a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

About CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

