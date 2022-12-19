Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Short Interest Down 12.6% in November

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the November 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Ceapro Trading Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:CRPOF opened at $0.45 on Monday. Ceapro has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.52. The firm has a market cap of $34.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.76.

Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Ceapro had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $2.95 million during the quarter.

About Ceapro

Ceapro Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and marketing of health and wellness products and technology relating to plant extracts in the United States, Germany, China, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry and Cosmeceutical Industry.

